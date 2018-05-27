Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Maine, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

The 93-year-old was taken to Southern Maine Health Care on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

McGrath said in a tweet that Bush will likely remain at the hospital "for a few days for observation."

“The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” McGrath said.

On Saturday, Bush attended an American Legion pancake breakfast with veterans in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Bush was hospitalized in Texas last month for an infection that spread to his blood. His hospital stay came a day after he attended the funeral for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.