Fisherman bitten by shark after releasing it

PONCE INLET, Fla. -- A Mount Dora man was bitten by a small shark Sunday morning shortly after releasing it, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
The 52-year-old man was fishing inside Ponce Inlet's Lighthouse Point Park at about 10 a.m. He caught a 3-foot lemon shark and then released it.
After being released, the shark swam up to the man and bit him on his foot.
The man suffered a minor injury but was not taken to a hospital.
The shark was unharmed, according to officials.
On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while standing in waist-deep water at Daytona Beach. He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.