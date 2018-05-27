PONCE INLET, Fla. -- A Mount Dora man was bitten by a small shark Sunday morning shortly after releasing it, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Fisherman bitten by shark after releasing it

Man was fishing at Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet

The 3-foot lemon shark bit the man on his foot

The 52-year-old man was fishing inside Ponce Inlet's Lighthouse Point Park at about 10 a.m. He caught a 3-foot lemon shark and then released it.

After being released, the shark swam up to the man and bit him on his foot.

The man suffered a minor injury but was not taken to a hospital.

The shark was unharmed, according to officials.

On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while standing in waist-deep water at Daytona Beach. He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.