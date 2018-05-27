CENTRAL FLORIDA -- A few light showers moved over Central Florida early Sunday morning as temperatures fell in to the mid to low 70s.

Highs for Sunday to be at 81 degrees

Wind gusts expected to be more than 20 mph

Sunday to see high rip current threat

Latest on Alberto

Rain and storms will remain for the rest of the day as Alberto kicks a lot of moisture in our direction.

Some of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty wind and an isolated tornado possible.

Temperatures will only reach the low 80s.

Showers and storms will stick around into Sunday evening, although the chance will back off slightly as Alberto moves northwest away from Central Florida. Winds will still be strong, with gusts more than 20 mph possible. Lows will fall into the mid to low 70s.

Memorial Day will continue to hold a decent chance for showers and storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies, high wind, and some heavy rain with a few stronger storms that may develop.

Highs will reach the mid-80s. Rain chances will back off as we head toward mid-week, but there is still a chance each day as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Strong wind will make it a rough day at the beach. There is a small-craft advisory, as well as a high rip current threat.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico, sending a lot of moisture in our direction.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Gulf Coast, but none for inland and east Central Florida. There will be a threat for a few strong storms for Sunday, along with gusty wind. Alberto is expected to turn northwestward later Sunday and toward the Florida panhandle, Mississippi coast.

This storm will make landfall late Monday and start to weaken.

