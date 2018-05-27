In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico, sending a lot of moisture in our direction.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Gulf Coast, but none for inland and east Central Florida.

There will be a threat for a few strong storms for Sunday, along with gusty wind. Alberto is expected to turn northwestward later Sunday and toward the Florida panhandle, Mississippi coast. This storm will make landfall late Monday and start to weaken.

The latest advisory has Alberto with winds of 40 mph. The center is located 120 miles west-southwest of the Dry Torgutas in Florida.

Alberto is moving north-northeast at 13 mph with a minimum pressure of 1001 mb.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the Anclote River to Bonita Beach, Florida. This includes the Tampa, Sarasota and Fort Myers metropolitan areas.

Tropical Storm Warnings also continue for the Dry Tortugas in the Florida Keys and the northern Gulf coast from the Aucilla River to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

Tropical Storm Watches remain in place from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the mouth of the Pearl River.

A Storm Surge Watch is also posted for the northern and western Gulf coast region, from Alabama to Citrus County, Florida.

The system developed Friday morning near the northwestern Caribbean Sea. A subtropical storm means the center of circulation is exposed and the rain and thunderstorms are pushed away from the center. The highest winds are also currently away from the center.

The system is expect to continue to intensify over Sunday and Memorial Day and will likely consolidate into a tropical storm at some point early Monday.

Current indications show Alberto will likely make landfall between Mobile, Alabama and the western Panhandle of Florida Monday afternoon or evening. It will likely be a strong tropical storm or possibly a minimal hurricane at that time as it taps into the warmer Gulf waters.

Alberto is anticipated to be a large system. It will dump significant amounts of rain across parts Cuba, with 10-15 inches possible.

Tropical-storm force winds will be possible in western Cuba and in the Gulf coast area where warnings are posted. 2-4 feet of storm surge is also possible as Alberto nears landfall along the Gulf coast, including the Florida Panhandle.

For Central Florida, the biggest threat will be heavy rainfall. An additional 1-4 inches of rain will be possible, which could result in minor flooding. A Flood Watch continues for much of the holiday weekend.

Strong to severe storms will also be possible embedded in the rain on Sunday.

Winds will remain gusty for the rest of the holiday weekend, but tropical-storm force winds will stay well to our west. The winds will create rip current dangers and hazardous boating conditions.

If you’re traveling on Sunday or Memorial Day, the worst weather will be in areas west and northwest of Central Florida, including much of the Panhandle and the west coast of the state.

Alberto is the first named storm in the Atlantic in 2018. Hurricane season in the Atlantic basin officially begins on June 1.