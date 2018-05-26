Mostly cloudy skies will prevail today leading to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be spotty but the cells that develop may contain heavy rain.

Increasing rain chances

Weekend flood potential

Latest on Alberto

Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s. Rain chances will ramp up even more so tonight and tomorrow as deeper tropical moisture streams in from the south connected to distant Alberto.

Numerous showers and storms will arrive in bands as low pressure lifts north in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Although the storm’s center will aim for the central Gulf coast, the indirect effects will lead to high rain chances through Memorial Day.

Many could see over 3 and 5 inches of rain during this period--locally higher amounts are possible.

It is not out of the question for some of these bands to produce rotating storms too; we encourage you to stay with Weather on the One’s and have our Spectrum News 13 app on your phone to get the latest information.

Several days of rain will lead to a continuation of flood potential until rain chances diminish after the holiday weekend.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions are expected this afternoon when isolated showers and storms develop. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect as wave heights rise to 3 to 5 feet offshore. In the surf zone, a lingering trade swell will be paired with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents.

