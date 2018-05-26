A 40-year-old man is facing a second degree murder charge for the death of a homeless man, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Terrance Skinner is accused of killing Wayne Severance, 67, at a homeless camp just north of the Cocoa Walmart located at 2700 Clearlake Road.

According to the report, Severance was in the tent with permission from the owner who let him stay to prevent people from entering and stealing personal property.

Police said the suspect is believed to have committed the murder sometime after noon on Friday. The owner and another person returned to the tent at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday and saw Skinner at the entrance of the tent. When they tried to question Skinner on who he was and what he was doing, they noticed Severance lying on the floor covered in blood.

Both witnesses said Skinner tried to block them from going inside the tent, and that's when one of them drew a weapon to hold Skinner there while the other went for help. The one witness was able to flag down two Brevard County deputies at the nearby Walmart.

Police said Severance suffered from multiple, deep lacerations and that there appeared to have been a struggle inside the tent.

Police also stated Skinner has a lengthy criminal history.

The investigation remains ongoing.