TAMPA, Fla. -- A service dog gave birth to eight puppies at Tampa International Airport on Friday.

A yellow lab named Eleanor “Ellie” Rigby and her owners were getting ready to board a flight when she went into labor.

The 2-year-old dog gave birth to seven male puppies and one female puppy, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Paramedics were at the airport and assisted with the delivery.

The puppies’ father, a service dog named Nugget, was among the onlookers at the airport.

It was a "ruff day for this mama at Gate F80F," Tampa International Airport posted on Twitter.