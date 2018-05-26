ORLANDO, Fla. -- Many people in the Central Florida area are preparing for Subtropical Storm Alberto, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall.
Several sandbag locations have opened in for area residents.
Currently, sandbags are available at the following locations:
Lake County
*Sandbags are available at four fire stations and a solid waste center in Lake County while supplies last. Residents must bring their own shovels and may take 20 bags per household. Pickup hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Station 10
23023 State Road 40, Astor
- Station 14
18840 County Road 42, Altoona
- Station 39
31431 Walton Heath Avenue, Sorrento
- Station 110
6234 County Road 561, Clermont
- Solid Waste Convenience Center
1200 Jackson Street, Lady Lake