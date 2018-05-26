ORLANDO, Fla. -- Many people in the Central Florida area are preparing for Subtropical Storm Alberto, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall.

Several sandbag locations have opened in for area residents.

Currently, sandbags are available at the following locations:

Lake County

*Sandbags are available at four fire stations and a solid waste center in Lake County while supplies last. Residents must bring their own shovels and may take 20 bags per household. Pickup hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.