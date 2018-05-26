CORAL SRPINGS, Fla. -- Publix supermarkets says its suspending political contributions after Parkland students called for a boycott and staged "die in" protests at several stores Friday.

At a protest in a Coral Springs Publix, students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shouted "USA, not NRA'' and caused brief delays at the checkout.

Students also reportedly drew chalk outlines in the parking lot.

The student activists expressed over contributions Publix made to Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has called himself an NRA sellout.

Publix announced earlier this week that it would “reevaluate” its donations amid the outcry. In another statement Friday, company spokeswoman Maria Brous said the chain would halt its contributions for now as it continues that reevaluation.

In their statement, Publix said, “We respect the students and members of the community who have chosen to express their voices on these issues. We regret our contributions have led to a divide in our community.”

"We did not intend to put our associates and the customers they serve in the middle of a political debate,” they added.

Campaign finance records show that Publix, its top executives and board members, and their family members have donated more than $750,000 altogether to Putnam or his political committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.