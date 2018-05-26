COCOA, Fla. – Cocoa Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in what they call a known homeless camp in Cocoa.

Police say the body was discovered in a wooded area near State Road 528 and U.S. 1.

The body of a man older than 50 was reportedly found behind the Walmart off Clearlake Road in a wooded area known for several homeless camps.

Cocoa police say three people have been detained and are being interviewed.

A Crimeline reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Call 1-800-423-TIPS with any information.