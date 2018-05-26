Kissimmee man killed in tourist district crash

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 26-year-old man Kissimmee man was killed early Saturday after his vehicle was rear-ended at a traffic light, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of Universal Boulevard and Destination Parkway in Orlando's tourist district.

Matthew Pasciucco was stopped a red light when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Yamil Salazar Rodriguez crashed into him. Troopers say Rodriguez was traveling at a high-rate of speed.

The collision caused Pasciucco’s vehicle to hit two other cars. His vehicle then caught fire.

Bystanders pull Pasciucco from the burning vehicle, but he died at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured, according to the FHP report.

Rodriguez fled the scene on foot but was later found at a hotel by Orange County deputies.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was observed for signs of impairment.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.