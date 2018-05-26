DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. while the boy was standing in waist-deep water near Daytona Beach Pier.
The boy, who was visiting from Gainesville, suffered minor injuries to his foot.
He was transported to a hospital as a precaution.