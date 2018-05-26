A 39-year-old Volusia County man was arrested Friday after his girlfriend passed a note to vet staff saying she was being threatened at gunpoint by her boyfriend.

Woman pleads rescue from boyfriend via note

Victim slipped note to vet staff

Note said, "Call cops. BF threatening me with gun"

Jeremy Floyd arrested, charged

The incident began Wednesday night when officials say Jeremy Floyd battered the 28-year-old DeLand woman. The victim said Floyd threatened her at gunpoint and physically prevented her from leaving their home.

She said she spent all day Thursday in bed due to a head injury, but was finally able to convince Floyd to let her bring their dog to DeLand Animal Hospital. However, officials said he insisted on going with her, armed with a loaded handgun.

According to the report, Floyd continued to point the gun at his girlfriend while on the drive to the vet and threatened to kill her and her family.

While at the vet, the woman was able to slip a note to the vet staff saying, "Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know."

Staff members were able to call law enforcement, who arrived and quickly detained Floyd, also recovering his gun.

Officials also noted they discovered two bullet holes inside their home, which occurred when the two struggled over the handgun Wednesday night and it was accidentally discharged.

The victim was transported to Florida Hospital DeLand where she was treated for her injuries, including a head injury, a black eye, and bruising arms.

Floyd is charged with domestic violence: aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and simple battery.

He was booked into the Volusia County Jail on no bond.