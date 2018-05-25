SEMINOLE COUNTY -- A plan to clean up waterways across the state of Florida could mean big changes for homeowners in Lake, Seminole and Orange Counties.

Homeowners worry how cleaning basin will affect properties

State mandate reducing flow of chemicals into waterways

Unclear if homeowners will have to pay anything for changes

Some homeowners say they’re worried and confused about how the state mandated changes will affect their properties.

Sandy Forbis is a lifelong resident of Seminole County. She says she’s glad state officials are trying to reverse pollution that’s clouding the once crystal-clear waters of the Wekiwa River.

“I’ve been here my whole life, so I do want everything to be okay,” Forbis said.

The state is mandating that counties across Florida make changes to reduce the flow of chemicals like nitrogen into waterways.

Data shows septic tanks are one of the biggest contributors to the problem.

“I don’t want anything to happen to the river basin, but at what cost? We can’t shell out tons of money, and we’re just in the dark, we just don’t understand what we’re supposed to do or not supposed to do,” Forbis said.

Counties have until July to figure out an action plan. Homeowners with septic tanks will either have to get them changed so the systems don't contribute to the pollution problem, or residents may be required to hook on to a sewer system.

Forbis says she just spent thousands of dollars renovating her backyard pool.

“I would be upset if Seminole County came along and told us we had to dig this up to be able to hook up to the sewer system behind us,” Forbis said.

At this point, Forbis isn’t sure if that’s what will happen. She says like many of her neighbors, she's still uncertain about how all of this will affect her property.

“We’re having meetings but there are so many questions. We don’t understand what’s going on,” Forbis said.

One of the potential solutions is a septic system powered by electricity -- something Forbis is also worried about.

“Last summer with the hurricanes, and the power (going) out, and the pump’s not working -- there’s no electricity. It can back up into your house,” Forbis said. “We’ve never had a problem with the septic in that situation, so I certainly don’t want that to happen.”

It’s unclear currently if homeowners will have to pay anything for the state-mandated changes. But Forbis says the uncertainty of it all is unsettling.

“I just know as a concerned citizen of Seminole County, we really feel like we’re rolling the dice,” Forbis said.

Spectrum News 13 has reached out to county and state officials to get more specifics about plans for the Wekiwa basin cleanup, and a representative said the mandate will affect those in 'Priority Focus Areas,' or those with existing and new septic systems near impacted springs.

Residents can find out if they're located in a Primary Focus Area by visiting this website: FloridaDEP.gov/PFAMap.