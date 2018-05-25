WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Two Winter Haven officers were injured after they encountered a man in a wheelchair wielding a 9-inch knife early Friday morning.

Police received a call just after midnight about a man in a wheelchair flashing a knife at Central Tavern. However, the man left the bar just before police arrived.

Officers found 29-year-old Emmanuel Mejia around the corner in front of a business just beside the parking garage.

Officers said they saw a large sword-style knife on the back of the wheelchair and removed it for safety reasons.

The officers also said they thought he was holding a weapon under his thigh and asked him to show his hands, but when he refused officers used a taser to get him to comply. Once he pulled his hands from under his thighs, police said he was holding a large serrated knife.

When Mejia refused to hand over the knife, officers tackled him to the ground, at which point he slashed one of the officers in the face and neck -- then threw the knife at the other officer, causing a cut on his hand.

Mejia was arrested on several charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.