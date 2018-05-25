ORLANDO, Fla. -- Downtown Orlando is booming, with new businesses and a growing population.

But that success has also attracted more aggressive panhandlers.

City of Orlando tries to address panhandling

'Downtown Ambassador Program' created

Panhandlers say they're cautious about the program

To address the ongoing issue, the city is considering a program called the Downtown Ambassador Program.

The program would employ people called ‘Ambassadors’ to walk and bicycle downtown and help tourists find their way, help parts of the city that need to be cleaned, and work to curb aggressive panhandling.

A newer downtown business, Tin & Taco, agrees with the program.

“I think it is an excellent idea, because the Ambassador program it is going to help people that come down here for like Disney, Universal, that come from all over,” said Jesse Shelton, Tin & Taco Assistant General Manager.

Panhandling in the @citybeautiful can be very aggressive, it's one of the reasons the Community Redevelopment Agency Board is learning about an Ambassador Program today. The Ambassadors would help panhandlers get helpful resources for food, shelter & employment. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/EXiZhABzZ6 — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) May 24, 2018

But panhandlers are much more cautious about the program.

Cortines Beale said he would like that kind of help, but worries about others who panhandle.

“… it is kind complicated, because some people don’t like the help,” Beale said.

Thursday, the CRA Board gave their approval for the program, now it will go before the city for final approval on Tuesday.

This is Poston, he says he doesn't panhandle everyday but he does often. He would be someone the Amvassador Program could help find shelter, food and even employment. pic.twitter.com/2KLcVkaai6 — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) May 24, 2018

It would be a two-year program that would cost $725,000 through an outsourced company called Block by Block.

“We saw it as a need. Certainly the increase in panhandling around downtown has created more demand, if you will, from business owners and stakeholders in downtown to do what we can,” said Thomas Chatmon Jr., Downtown Development Board Executive Director.