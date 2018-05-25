JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Camille Corbett of Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Camille was last seen in the 8600 block of 8th Avenue.

She was reportedly wearing a white shirt with pajama pants.

Camille is described as a black female, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is 4-foot-8-inches and weighs 90 pounds, says authorities.

If you have any information, contact FDLE of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.