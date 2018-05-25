ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man was fatally shot in downtown Orlando early Friday morning, according to police.

23-year-old man found shot at Crescent Central Station

Police say they may have a suspect detained

At around 1:34 a.m., officers with the Orlando Police Department arrived at the Crescent Central Station apartments at 480 North Orange Ave. to find that a 23-year-old man had been shot, according to Lt. Jonathan Bigelow in a news release.

Officers tried to help the man and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, stated the watch commander of the Downtown Community Policing Division.

Bigelow stated they have a number of witnesses and possible suspects who have been detained.

Check back for updates.