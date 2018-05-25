CITRA, Fla. -- Marion County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed in Thursday's deputy-involved shooting in Citra.

Dustin D. Odom, 30, was shot and killed Tuesday after deputies say Odom "violently confronted" them after he fled into the woods behind a rehabilitation clinic.

Deputies responded to the Phoenix House Rehabilitation Facility on 15681 North U.S. Highway 301 right before 1 p.m.

Deputies say they assisted a parole officer with locating Odom, who violated his court-mandated parole by fleeing from the Phoenix House.

Odom allegedly fled into the woods behind the facility and aggressively approached authorities when they located him. Deputy Roy Johnson then shot and killed the man.

Paul Bloom, PIO for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said Odom’s actions forced the deputy “to utilize a firearm.”

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

FDLE will take the investigation, says Bloom, which is standard procedure.

FDLE officials have the body cam footage from the deputies involved, and they will investigate whether the man shot and killed was armed.