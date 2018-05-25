ORLANDO, Fla. -- For veterans, civilian life is not like their time serving.

Goodwill's veteran program helps veterans reintegrate

Former Staff Sgt. Kenny Jones one of Goodiwll's success stories

Jones himself now helping fellow veterans

“You have a brotherhood 24/7, someone to watch your six, or your back,” said Staff Sgt. Kenny Jones, United States Army Ranger. “And you get out here in the world, it’s like, you are on your own.”

After six years and two tours overseas, he was honorably discharged. Then two years ago, Jones came to Orlando.

“I came down to help a fellow solider, to help him keep his home. And needless to say, that didn’t work out too well,” Jones said.

Like many, Jones suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after seeing the horrors of war. He and his friend did not make enough money for rent, so they were evicted. Jones became homeless.

“I would come to the opening of the gate right here, push this open and crawl through,” Jones said.

For three months, he lived in an abandoned lot just off of Silver Star Road and Orange Blossom Trail.

“It was a tough time in my life,” Jones said. “But I knew it will always get better, it couldn’t get any worse.”

After serving, our veterans don't always have the easiest time coming home. Army Ranger Kenny Jones was homeless for three months, but with the help of @goodwillcfl he is now employed and giving back to other veterans in need. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/KSMGRVlf6b — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) May 25, 2018

He decided to call 211 and was connected with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida and Ruthie Williams. Williams helped get Jones into Goodwill’s Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program.

“We are helping them reintegrate and migrate back into society,” said Ruthie Williams, Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program. “When our clients come in and find a job, it breathes for a more (healthy) community, healthier lifestyle. It begins to allow them to build a more social foundation, to become sustainable over time.”

Williams said Jones represents a true success story.

“They helped with bus tickets, schooling. They paid for my licensing … I was like, ‘Wow, I have family,” someone to cover my back when I can’t,” Jones said.

Through Goodwill, Jones found a job, a home, and his brotherhood again.

“They had my back, and they still do,” Jones said.

It’s that fact that made Jones want to do more. He now helps other homeless veterans find resources.

The first person he helped lives right across his cul-de-sac -- another former Army vet, Mike Jones.

“Coming back, it’s good to have people that you can trust,” Mike said.

Friday, Jones brought over a box of food for Mike and his son.

“Alright brother be safe. If you need me, I am across the street,” Jones said.

“Yes sir, thank you! Appreciate it!” said Mike as Jones walked back home.