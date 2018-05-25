GREENACRES, Fla. -- Most people have a sweet tooth. Even if you work hard to not indulge it, it's certainly hard to do at this West Palm Beach spot.

Engarcia Powell has been coming to Hoffman’s Chocolate Factory for years, gazing through the glass and indulging her own sweet tooth.

"I love that the chocolate is so fresh -- that’s very important to me. It’s just really high quality," Powell said.

At Hoffman’s Chocolate Factory, a staple in West Palm Beach, the crafters have been handcrafting chocolate since the early 1970s.

"You get to see the products getting made and then try them right out here in the store, which is a pretty unique experience for most," said Director of Stores Paul Schneider.

They provide you a behind-the-scenes look, offering free guided window tours to guests.

The chocolate factory even offers chocolate-making classes, where you learn how to decorate sweet treats -- everything from chocolate houses to alligators.

It’s kind of like a real-life chance to visit Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

After your tour, you come up to the glass display case, where workers will give you a free sample sweet treat of something you just saw them make behind the glass.

"I could name plenty of chocolate places, but this is by far the best one -- Hoffman's. I’m just addicted to it," Powell said.

Hoffman's Chocolate Factory Window tours are free to the public and offered on Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information on their chocolate design classes, head to their website.