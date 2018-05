ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A construction worker has suffered serious injuries after being struck and hit by a vehicle on State Road 417 early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 6:30 a.m., construction workers were picking up cones on State Road 417, near mile marker 28, when a vehicle traveling in the right lane did not stop and hit the man, Lt. Kim Montes stated in an email.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.