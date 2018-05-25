CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Don't let the morning sun fool you. Central Florida may see some rain come Friday afternoon.

Friday's highs at 88 degrees

Lots of rain predicted for the holiday weekends

After some sun early, clouds will thicken Friday as moisture builds across the peninsula, paving the way for higher rain chances starting in the afternoon.

Coverage will be scattered but the rain that forms may be heavy. Highs will run in the mid- to upper 80s. Rain chances will ramp up even more so tomorrow as tropical moisture streams in from the south.

Numerous showers and storms will arrive in bands as low pressure lifts north in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of its classification, this will be a rainmaker for Florida through the weekend. Many could see more than 3 and 5 inches of rain during this period; locally higher amounts are possible.

Several days of rain will lead to a continuation of flood potential until rain chances diminish after the holiday weekend.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions are expected Friday afternoon when isolated showers and storms develop.

In the surf zone, a smaller east-southeast swell will be paired with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet.

