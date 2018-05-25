Here's the latest on possible power outages in the Central Florida area due to storms and heavy rains.
- GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13
- Duke Energy Power Outage Map ▼
- Florida Power and Light Company Power Outage Map ▼
- Ocala Power Outage Map ▼
- Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outage Map ▼
- Utility Companies
- Brevard County Utility Services 1-321-633-2091
- Duke Energy 1-800-228-8485
- Florida Power & Light Company 1-800-468-8243
- Kissimmee Utility Authority 1-877-582-7700
- Ocala Electric Utility 1-352-351-6666
- Orlando Utilities Commission 407-423-9018 in Orange County, 407-957-7373 in St. Cloud/Osceola County
- Seco Energy 1-800-732-6141
- Volusia County Emergency Management 1-866-345-0345
- Utilities Commission New Smyrna Beach
