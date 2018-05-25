Two-masked men are being sought after they set off a bomb inside an Indian restaurant in Suburban Toronto on Thursday night, according to officials.

Peel Regional Sergeant Matt Bertram said the two men had their faces covered to conceal their identity when they entered the Bombay Bhel restaurant at around 10:30 p.m., dropped the device and fled.

"We have no indication to call it a hate crime or any kind of terrorism act," he said.

2nd male described as 5’9”-5’10”, fair skin, thin build, faded blue jeans, dark zip-up hoodie hood pulled over head, grey t-shirt, dark coloured skate shoes, face covered. Looking for public’s assistance in identifying the parties that fled following the explosion. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

The restaurant is still blocked off Friday morning as police investigate.

About 15 people were injured in the attack, with a paramedic saying at least three seriously. Most of the injured are Canadian-Indians. And take a look at this surveillance image -- showing the two men they are looking for... both with their heads covered.

There is no word on whether any terror groups were responsible for the attack.