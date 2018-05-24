NATIONWIDE -- Busch Gardens and SeaWorld are offering free admission for military veterans and their families through the Fourth of July.

Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offering free admission to vets, families

Waves of Honor deal runs from now through July 4

Click here for more information

Under the "Waves of Honor" deal, veterans and retirees and up to three dependents will get free admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego or and Bush Gardens Williamsburg.

The offer runs from May 24-July 4.

Since SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment started the Waves of Honor program in 2005, more than 9 million active military, veterans and their families have visited the parks for free, which represents an estimated value of $300 million.