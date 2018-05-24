NATIONWIDE -- President Donald Trump has canceled a high-profile summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un just hours after the country destroyed its nuclear test site.

President Donald Trump abruptly cancels US-North Korea summit

Trump says Kim displayed 'tremendous anger and open hostility'

Move comes hours after NKorea dismanted nuke test site

"... Based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place," Trump wrote in a letter to the North Korean leader that was released by the White House Press Office on Thursday.

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "It is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The summit was scheduled to take place June 12 in Singapore.

"The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This mised opportunity is a truly sad moment in history," Trump wrote.

Pyongyang said Thursday that it had formally closed Punggye-ri, its nuclear test facility. The underground test site was destroyed in a series of explosions as foreign journalists observed, the Associated Press reported. Kim had said he would close the test site ahead of the high-profile U.S. summit.

Just last week, Pyongyang threatened to cancel the summit to protest U.S.-South Korea military exercises. North Korea did cancel a planned meeting with South Korea over the exercises.