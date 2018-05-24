PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- Students at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University campus are mourning the loss of a fellow student.

The 22-year-old Nandish Patel was killed when a small plane went down in the "Spruce Creek Fly In" neighborhood in Port Orange.

That crash also critically injured 23-year-old Embry Riddle instructor Chase Zinn on Tuesday.

Patel was a senior and a member of several clubs on campus.

Dan Boggs, a air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, says around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, the small single-engine Cessna 140 aircraft went up about 200 feet, took a left turn, hit some trees and then crashed with the two men on board.

"Its a flying community. I live up just the road, and we've all been here before, and it's always sad, its always sad, especially (because) they've got mother's and fathers," Boggs said.

Patel was killed and Zinn, an alumnus who graduated last year, was critically injured.

Seie Daniel is sophomore at the Embry Riddle studying Aeronautic science, the same major as Patel.

"It's a really sad day. We don't know much about the event. We are sure the investigation will tell us in details what actually happened," said Daniel

The NTSB stated it will be checking both the plane's engine and airframe Thursday.