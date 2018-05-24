BREVARD COUNTY -- A south Brevard family is living a nightmare -- someone stole their dog.

Their proof? It was caught on tape.

"It was a helpless feeling. Like, what do we do?" Heather Joyner told Spectrum News 13.



The Joyners were enjoying a Caribbean vacation May 12, when they got word from home their 6-year-old Pomeranian Roxy was missing.



“First thing we thought of when we got home (was) watch the camera (and) see if we see anything," Joyner said.

The security camera, mounted on their Rocky Point Road home recorded something chilling that rainy day: Roxy had gotten out of the back gate and was running on the driveway.



"The next thing you see is a person, in an orange hoodie, going right behind her, chasing after her," Joyner described.

DOG STOLEN: #Malabar family desperate to find ‘Roxy’. Six year old Pomeranian dog-napped in driveway, and it’s caught on tape. Story at 5 pm. Call @BrevardSheriff w/ info @MyNews13 #Brevard @Jon_Shaban pic.twitter.com/0jFPSmwr8G — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) May 24, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">



She and her husband Christian were shocked, but the worst was yet to come -- fast forward several seconds, and it became clear what the person was doing.



"The dog wrapped in the hoodie, in his arms, running down the driveway," she said of the tape. "One hundred percent, someone took her."



Among the many questions Heather has: Why would this person do this?



"There's a Pomeranian. They're worth some money, maybe I should take that dog and go sell it," she theorized. "Number two, a vendetta."



No matter why, Heather just wants her dog back. She says their family, including their two kids and their other dog, are devastated.

But at least there's video proof of Roxy being taken by the man.

"We love her and just want her home, no questions asked," she said with tears in her eyes. "Please, please, please."

Data from the American Kennel Club shows pet theft is rising, especially puppies or pure-bred animals.

The AKC recommends micro-chipping your pet and canvassing the neighborhood with fliers if they go missing.

Roxy's family filed a police report and is asking anyone with information to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.