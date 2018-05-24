OCALA, Fla. -- Two Marion County High School students are facing multiple felony charges after authorities say they vandalized their school and a business.

2 Marion students charged w/ vandalism

Students accused of vandalizing school w/ offensive graffiti

Tuesday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office says a deputy found offensive graffiti all over Lake Weir High School in Ocala.

"Our kids should not have to go to school and be afraid," said parent Cassie Leavell.

Authorities say the graffiti contained offensive words and images.

"It was targeted. Most of it written on the walls is targeted against black and biracial children, which I have," she said.

Along with the graffiti, the concession stand was broken into, a fire extinguisher had been discharged and a golf cart was damaged.

Deputies say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were caught red handed -- literally.

Authorities say they had paint on their hands and confessed to the destructive crime spree, which also included vandalism and burglary at a local business.

Authorities say both teens were arrested and booked into the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

We are not identifying them, because they’re minors.