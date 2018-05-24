KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- There wasn't an empty seat at the annual Law Enforcement Memorial this year in Kissimmee, as a number of heroes were acknowledged.

Thomas Bartholomew, or ‘Bart’ as many called him, was the first officer in Osceola County to be killed while on the job.

For years his name was the only one engraved on memorials and called out during events for the Kissimmee Police Department.

“I got very emotional thinking of the two families that were added to the names,” said Katie Schouvlin, the daughter of Bart.

Now, she shares that sentiment with two more families -- the families of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard, who were shot and killed while out patrolling in 2017.

“I always walk away feeling pride and joy that my father died saving someone’s life,” Schouvlin said. “And it’s a very prideful moment for me.”

Back in 1983, her father got called out to a domestic violence issue involving a couple. The husband was holding his wife hostage. Once on scene, Bart tried to pull her to safety but got shot in the head instead.

A permanent memorial will be erected at the Osceola County Courthouse to honor the fallen officers of the Kissimmee Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Corrections Department.

Schouvlin was just 3 years old when she lost her father. She said growing up without her dad was tough, but she wants to leave the kids of Baxter and Howard with one thought.

“I would (tell them) to come to every one of these that they have, because you do walk away,” she added. “It’s not like a funeral, it’s not ... I will always walk away like, ‘God I am so proud of my dad,’” Schouvlin said.

A board has been assigned to come up with the details and plans of the commemorating monument that will come to the courthouse.