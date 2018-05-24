RIVER RANCH, Fla. -- A bumpy adventure that’s not for the faint of heart will take you through the heart of Polk County.

High off the ground, you'll barrel through the swamps of River Ranch.

“This really is the natural Florida -- a great part of Florida," said 15-year veteran tour guide Ben Heilman.

High atop a swamp buggy six feet off the ground, you'll get to travel through Westgate River Ranch’s 1,700-acre working cattle farm.

From your perch, you'll see everything from cattle, horses, birds and even some baby buffalo.

“People really seem to enjoy seeing those young animals -- the baby cows, baby horses. (It’s) kind of a big treat for them," Heilman said.

You may even get a little wet on your afternoon adventure -- these swamp buggy’s can kick up some serious mud.

“Folks get to see Florida in its natural state. That’s what we love about it, you get to see Florida before all that growth and tourism came into the area, and see a part that is vastly fading away," said General Manager Ray Duncan.

It’s a chance to experience old Florida nature in a thrilling ride through some of Florida’s oldest swamps.

“It’s always different out here. You have your wet season and your dry seasons. Oh and the sun sets out here in the evening. It’s just really so pretty out here," Heilman said.

Swamp buggy rides at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo are $30 for adults and $20for children ages 2 to 12.

