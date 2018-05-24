A 14-year-old River Springs Middle School student has been charged on Wednesday after he joked about shooting up his school, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Unnamed student said he was only joking, deputies say

Student charged with making a threat to discharge a destructive device

In a news release, deputies stated that the teenaged boy threaten to shoot up the school on the last day.

"None of y'all come to school on the last day because I am going to shoot it up," the teenaged boy allegedly told friends, according to deputies.

Other students reported hearing the teen talk about bringing a gun to school.

According to deputies, Principal Stacy Gotlib told authorities "the teen was truthful and said he walked up to a group of students and said he would shoot up the school next week."

However, the unnamed teen said that he was only joking and confirmed that he does not have access to any weapons, deputies stated.

The student was charged with making a threat to discharge a destructive a device, which is a felony.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood is holding students and their families accountable if deputies come out to investigate school threats.

The cost for an investigation for each incident is at least $1,082.

Deputies stated they have arrested 30 students for making school threats since the Parkland shooting in February.