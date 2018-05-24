Court documents reveal a Seminole County judge granted George Zimmerman a public defender.

George Zimmerman says he owes more than $2 million

RELATED: George Zimmerman charged with stalking private investigator

That is after Zimmerman said he cannot afford an attorney.

Zimmerman's application says he is unemployed and is carrying around more than $2-million worth of debt.

He is facing a misdemeanor charge of stalking a documentary filmmaker, who says Zimmerman harassed him with dozens of threatening phone calls, texts and voice messages last December.