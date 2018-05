ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on State Road 408 near Goldenrod Road Tuesday evening.

Deputies say a man in his 20s was shot. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert and is in critical condition.

SR-408 westbound from Goldenrod Road (Exit 16) is shut down.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No further details have been provided at this time.