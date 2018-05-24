TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- It was quite the jam for some furry creatures in Brevard County Thursday -- four baby raccoons were stuck after their mother got caught in a trap.

4 baby raccoons stuck in pillar of home

Rescue group called in to get them out safely

Baby raccoons now reunited with their mother

A Titusville homeowner found the mother in the trap set up in the front yard -- that's when the homeowner heard noises coming from the pillar of their Country Club Road home.

It turns out four raccoon babies, just months old, had become stuck inside while their mother went out for food.

Melbourne's Wild Florida Rescue showed up, and they fashioned a rope noose onto the end of a swimming pool pole and one by one brought the babies out.

“You have to kind of 'Macgyver' your way through situations sometimes. It doesn't always work, and your bare hands don't always work,” said Matt Buice with Wild Florida Rescue. “So you use what you have at your disposal.”

"It was fun, getting them safe, back to their mom where they are supposed to be," said Ethan Thorson, who found the raccoons.

The rescue group reunited the mother with her babies. Since they are all healthy, they'll be released back to the wild soon.