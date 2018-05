PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon near the Spruce Creek Fly-In, the second crash this week around the airstrip community.

The small propeller plane crashed at about 4 p.m. on West Spruce Creek Drive, Volusia County Sheriff's officials confirmed.

One patient was being treated, deputies said.

On Tuesday evening, a small plane went down nearby, killing an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student and critically injuring an ERAU flight instructor.