ORLANDO, Fla. -- Several months after rolling out Text-to-911 technology in Orange County, focus is already on future upgrades.

Text-to-911 tech eyeing Central Fla. expansion

Tech mimics instant messaging programs

Every Fla. county estimated to use services by year 2022

The technology mirrors an instant message program, whereas someone in need can simply send texts to 911 for help.

It may come as no surprise that data suggest more than 80 percent of phone calls to 911 come from cellular devices.



Orange County dispatch and City of Orlando dispatch centers are both equipped with the technology, meaning the service should function for anyone within the county.



Matthew King, Communications Manager for City of Orlando Fire Department’s dispatch center, says since installing the technology in March, there have been few calls via text.



“We’ve had very few texts to 911 calls, primarily because what we found is that people who can call us want that reassurance that help is on the way,” King said.



Little use is expected, King said, adding that they prefer people call 911, instead of texting, when it’s possible, because vocal conversations allow dispatcher to get a greater amount of information more quickly.



“What we would prefer, and what citizens would prefer is to actually speak to a dispatcher,” King said. “We’d like you to call if you can, but this is a huge advancement for people who are hearing impaired or speech impaired.”



Those with hearing impairments often rely on a specialty phone that displays text, or a third party interpreter service that has to then relay information to dispatchers.

King says the new Text to 911 technology is crucial not only for those with impairments, but those who may be trapped in dangerous situations where talking is not an option.

Data is also separate from cellular service, so in cases where there is not enough reception to make a phone call, text messages may still go through.



King says the system was thoroughly tested before installation, and so far have not had any issues. He admits while the technology may be one step forward, it is still not perfect.



“It’s a little harder to get an exact location, it’s not as accurate as a voice phone call, but we still get enough information that we can get help to people very quickly,” King said.

Where Text-to-911 is used

According to the Florida Department of Management Services, Orange is one of 25 counties in the state using the technology. Osceola was one of the first to install Text-to-911.

Brevard – Estimated completion 2018

Flagler – Estimated completion 2018

Lake – Estimated completion 2018

Marion – Installation in Progress

Orange – Text Service Operational

Osceola – Text Service Operational

St. Johns – Text Service Operations

Sumter – Estimated Completion 2019

Volusia – Estimated Completion 2018

It is estimated by the year 2022, every county in Florida will have Text-to-911 technology in place.

While it is not required by law, there is also limited funding, meaning most counties have to incur the cost on their own to install it. The National Emergency Number Association estimates the systems will cost several million dollars.

So called Next Generation 911 systems are also expectede in the future to allow people to text videos and photos, allowing dispatchers to see what is happening in the field in near real time.