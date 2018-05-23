The black-and-gray spreadsheets made up of the 2017 Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime numbers seem to tell a good story for Floridians, a story Gov. Rick Scott is excited about.

Gov. Rick Scott says crime at 47-year low

Certain crime, like rape, has increased

Anti-violence group does not believe numbers

"I am proud to announce that crime in our state is at a 47-year low," said Scott in Jacksonville Tuesday.

From 2013 to 2017, there has been a steady drop in overall crime even as the population statewide increases. Overall crime is down 6 percent.

"One thing nice about our state is as our economy has continued to grow, we have been able to continue to invest more money into law enforcement. So these investments are clearly working," said Scott.

However, in Paramore in Orange County, Jack Williams does not believe it. He runs the anti-violence group called Stop the Violence and Embrace.

"You never know when a drive-by might come by, somebody come by just shooting. Ya know, so uh, they don't feel the safety that they used to feel," said Williams.

And while overall crime is down, that is not exactly the case for certain violent crimes. Rape cases have increased 4.6 percent from 2016 to 2017, with 351 more cases last year.

As for murder, those statistics went down 4.6 percent from 1,108 murders to 1,057. However, if the 49 murders from Pulse are removed from the stats there were only two more murders statewide in 2016 than 2017, an extremely small difference.

To Williams, those statistics do not mean much. He feels the overall stats Scott talked about do not bring any peace of mind to the people of Paramore.

"It's not as safe as he thinks. Even some people refuse to come down to this area because they are afraid of violence or getting robbed," said Williams.

Scott attributes public safety investments and good police work for the overall improved numbers.