OCALA, Fla. -- Ocala Police Department is searching for a man accused of handcuffing a woman against her will in her own home.

Wayne Council, 31, is wanted for false imprisonment and domestic battery, according to a news release.

Authorities say the woman first reported the incident on May 16 at the Ocala Police headquarters. They say when she arrived to the station, she had a handcuff on one wrist.

The woman told police that Council forced his way to her bedroom, which was allegedly closed with a makeshift lock. She then said Council then put his hands on her shoulders and began shaking.

Police say when the woman asked if she could leave, Council allegedly threw her on a bed, pulled her hands behind her back, and then handcuffed her wrists.

The woman then told police that Council threw her on the floor and left the bedroom.

She said that she was eventually able to get one hand out of the handcuff, and then she reportedly jumped from the bedroom window.

Police say a vehicle on SW 3rd street stopped for the woman and then drove her to the Ocala Police headquarters.

When police responded to the woman's home, Council was allegedly nowhere to be found, and determined the scene was consistent with the woman’s report.

Anyone with information on Council's whereabouts is encouraged to call 352-369-7070.