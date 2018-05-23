PALM BAY, Fla. -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting two other teens in Palm Bay over the weekend has been arrested and is facing charges.

Mom of 13-year-old accused of double shooting charged

Police say she failed to properly secure her firearm

Detectives say boy got a hold of her black-and-pink 9mm

Brenda Maldonado is charged with culpable negligence and unsafe storage of a firearm in connection with the double shooting of the juveniles this past Saturday afternoon.

Detectives say her son got a hold of her black-and-pink 9mm semiautomatic handgun, and as the gun owner, she failed to take proper measures to secure the weapon.

According to an arrest report, the boy took the gun from his mother's bedroom and walked over to the home where he shot the other minors.

Records indicate that Maldonado doesn't have a criminal history.

She was set to face a judge Wednesday afternoon. Her bond was set at $55,000.