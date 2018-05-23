CENTRAL FLORIDA -- However, it won't be all rainy for Central Florida, as some sunshine is expected for Wednesday.

Wednesday to see highs at 88 degrees

Heavy rain potential

High rain chances

Isolated rain and embedded thunderstorms are likely again for Wednesday, but coverage will not be great as the last few days.

This will enable more sunshine as temperatures climb to the mid- to upper 80s. The rain that does develop may be heavy at times.

Most of the activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Expect a repeat on Thursday, although coverage will be slightly higher.

Soggy weather will continue each afternoon into the weekend with a deep plume of tropical moisture steady across the Florida peninsula.

Numerous showers and storms will be potentially fueled by a weak area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of its classification, this will be a rainmaker for Florida.

Many could see more than 3 and 5 inches of rain during this period; locally higher amounts are possible. Several days of rain will lead to a continuation of flood potential through the weekend.

The first part of the day will feature southeast winds of 5 to 10 knots and a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions are expected this afternoon when isolated showers and storms develop. In the surf zone, a small east-southeast swell will be paired with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet.

