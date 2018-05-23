MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. -- The saga of the Space Coast's 'Ghost Ship' continues -- and now more than ever, it appears it won't be removed from the beach anytime soon.

Cuki, Brevard County ghost ship, still on beach

2 sea turtle nests were found near the hull

Ship can't be moved until after nesting season

As the blue skies emerged Wednesday after a week of rain on the Space Coast, the sun shined on "Cuki," the now famed "Ghost Ship," which still straddles the sand in south Brevard County's Spessard Holland Beach Park.

Beach walkers strolled by the grounded 45-foot-long sailboat, stuck since last fall when Hurricane Irma washed it hundreds of miles up the coast from Key West.

Most are used to it being here, many are wondering when it will be removed. Scavengers have plundered the boat, and there's not much left to take.

Its owner remains behind bars down in Monroe County, accused of assaulting and trying to kill a woman on another boat earlier in 2017.

"For some reason, Mother Nature has cast a spell on that boat," said frequent beach walker Mitch Harris, who stopped to see the craft.

Even more of a spell than you might think.

Look closer, and now "nature" has taken up residence next to the hull.

Markers point to two sea turtle nests, which we pointed out to Harris.

"That the turtles would find that exact spot, I mean there's hundreds of miles of beach," Harris said. "When they are weighted down with eggs, it's hard to get around that boat, so they just stopped where they had to."

Every so often there are rumblings to when this boat will be removed, but now that won't happen until at least October.

The signs make it clear to not disturb the nest, as we are smack dab in the middle of sea turtle nesting season, which runs from March to Oct. 31.

"Act of God, Mother Nature, here we are," Harris said.

And here it is, a wayward boat that's now in turtle territory.

Sea turtle nests are federally and state protected by law, and violators can face fines and even prison time.