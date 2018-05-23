SUMMERFIELD, Fla. -- One person was in critical condition and another in stable condition after a double shooting in Marion County on Tuesday night.

It happened at about 8 p.m. on the 9000 block of SE 145th Place in Summerfield. When Marion County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found two males shot.

Major crimes detectives and forensic techs were working the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or Crimestoppers of Marion County at 1-352-368-STOP (7867).