THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- People in The Villages were on edge Tuesday morning after four more sinkholes opened up.

The largest one was on Southeast 79th McLawren Terrace, in the Calumet Grove community. It's about 30 feet deep and 25 feet long.

One sinkhole is on a road, another under a lake and two are on private property.

No one has been evacuated.

Frank Spiegel lives next to the largest sinkhole.

"We are concerned and unnerved. It’s very difficult at night -- the slightest creak... it possibly could be another sinkhole being formed," Spiegel said.

In February, massive sinkholes also formed in a nearby area of The Villages, and two residences were evacuated.