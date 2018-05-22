ORLANDO, Fla. -- A prosecutor for the Orange-Osceola County State Attorney's Office has resigned amid an investigation, the office has confirmed.

Assistant State Attorney who helped try Bob Ward resigns

Ward's daughter says Mark Interlicchio sent 'inappropriate' texts

State Attorney: Ward's prosecution wasn't compromised

Mark Interlicchio , a former assistant state attorney who helped prosecute Bob Ward , "no longer is employed with my office," State Attorney Aramis Ayala said in a statement.

One of Ward's daughters said Interlicchio sent "inappropriate" text messages. She did not elaborate.

"I take professionalism and integrity in my office very seriously, and when the personal communication was brought to my attention I immediately suspended the ASA pending an investigation," Ayala's statement read.

Ward, the former Isleworth millionaire, is scheduled to be sentenced June 14 for manslaughter in the death of his wife, Diane, in 2009.

"I am confident that the successful prosecution of Bob Ward was not compromised," Ayala said.

Spectrum News 13 Reporter Greg Angel contributed to this story.