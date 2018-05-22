SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- You might start seeing some more chicken coups popping up in backyards across Seminole County.

Seminole County to allow backyard chickens permanently

A pilot program is set to expire this summer

Vote expected at an upcoming meeting, likely in June

County leaders are expected to approve a permanent program that allows chickens in planned developments and other neighborhoods across the county.

Rickie Agapito’s family took part in a pilot backyard chicken program the county started nearly two years ago after some residents complained about county code enforcement rules that didn’t allow homeowners in more populated parts of Seminole County to have chickens.

“My wife’s always wanted chickens so when she heard they were doing the pilot program she jumped on it – she was pretty excited about it,” Agapito said.

As families like Agapito’s seek more organic food, there’s been a growing movement to have backyard chickens. His family was one of more than a dozen across the county who got a permit, went to training and have to follow certain rules. When they found out one of their hens was actually a rooster, they couldn’t keep it.

“That one started crowing so we had to give that one back,” Agapito said.

The pilot program expires this summer, so Seminole County planners had to come up with a permanent program.

Seminole County commissioners discussed the program at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, but they postponed a vote on it until county planners can make the ordinance easier for planned developments to adopt it.

County leaders are still expected to approve the measure, likely at a meeting in June.

“It’s been nice to have fresh eggs in the morning,” Agapito said.