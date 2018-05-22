OCALA, Fla. -- More potential sinkholes have opened up near an Ocala high school -- the latest in a series of holes that have opened up in Marion County recently.

Large holes open up on Forest High School campus

Holes are latest in series that have opened in Marion County

Sky 13 flew over the campus of Forest High School just after noon Tuesday, where a couple of large depressions could be seen in a field on campus.

A school official said he didn't know how big the "openings" were, but they weren't visible from the front of school. He said they were in a designated water retention area, and they weren't having an impact on campus activities.