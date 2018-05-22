KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Darlyne and Louis Damus laid their 16-year-old daughter Natalie Damus to rest on Saturday. She was an active young girl involved in her community through church and volunteering.

“My daughter was a very happy girl,” Louis said.

But now this family living in Crescent Lakes has one more thing to worry about -- a parking citation for $100.

“I (didn’t) do anything. She was parked in front of our house and then they give us ticket,” Louis said.

The tickets are part of an ordinance that passed back in Dec. 2017 but recently started being enforced. Signage around the community explains that residents can’t park on the grass at any time or on the street overnight.

We spoke to the president of the Common Facilities District Board for Crescent Lakes. He encourages residents to use their garage, widen their driveway to the allotted 24 feet or having their guest take advantage of the overflow parking at any of the two parks inside the community (Oak and Palm).

The Damus’ said they understand the rules but hope exceptions can be made. As they had several cars parked on the street due to their daughter’s funeral arrangement over the weekend and still had to deal with warnings from code enforcement.

“And even though we talked to the security people that (drove) by and said we have a death in the family… I don’t know if they even cared,” Darlyne said.

The president of the CFD board said that the ordinance restricting parking was passed after a petition with 100 residents requested it happened.