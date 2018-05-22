DELAND, Fla. -- A DeLand man is facing kidnapping and other charges after authorities say he beat up his ex-girlfriend, locked her in the trunk of a car and then had a high-speed chase with law enforcement, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, around 9 p.m., Darrian Miler "demanded" that his ex-girlfriend drive him to the area of the 600 block of Margaret Street, according to deputies in a news release.

However, once they got there, the 42-year-old Miler told his ex-girlfriend to get out of the car and when she refused, Miler allegedly went around to the driver's door, punched her numerous times, and opened the trunk, deputies stated.

Miler took her cell phone, bankcard and money and said that she will not be calling anyone before he forced her into the trunk and then punched her more times, according to deputies.

The ex-girlfriend was able to open the trunk from the inside and screamed for help, but Miler struck her more times as he was trying to shut the truck, deputies continued, adding that gathering witnesses distracted Miler and that is when the woman escaped.

She ran to the Family Food Market on 1104 West Euclid Ave., DeLand, and as deputies arrived, they noticed that her face was swollen and her shirt was ripped and bloody, deputies stated.

Miler fled before deputies arrived and he was spotted in the area of Champions Gate Drive and LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach after midnight, according to authorities.

"Miler fled from Daytona Beach police and headed back to DeLand on International Speedway Boulevard, where he reached speeds of 120 mph as he continued to flee," deputies stated in the news release.

Miler eventually stopped at 1385 Julie Ave., DeLand, after deputies used stop sticks and he surrendered to authorities, VCSO confirmed.

He did complain of back pain and was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand, but once he was cleared by medical staff, he was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he is being held without bond, deputies explained.

His charges are:

Carjacking

Kidnapping

False imprisonment

Robbery

Tampering with a witness

Felony battery

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Driving while license suspended

